E3 2020: Just Dance 2020 Tracklist Details Confirmed

Today, at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), Ubisoft has shown Just Dance 2018 will be accessible from October 26th in the UK.

At Ubisoft’s E3 press conference, Warner Bros.. Records recording artist Bebe Rexha performed her latest single”How I’m (Dance with Somebody)”, publicizing the match but also confirming the monitor will feature on Only Dance 2018. Dance 2018 will come with a tracklist with access to over 300 over Merely Dance Unlimited, and over 40 new tunes.

The tracks revealed at E3 include:
Rockabye — Clean Bandit Ft. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie
24K Magic — Bruno Mars
Side To Side — Ariana Grande Ft. Nicki Minaj
Chantaje — Shakira Ft. Maluma
Naughty Girl — Beyoncé
The Way I’m (Dance With Someone ) — Bebe Rexha Ft. Lil Wayne
Automaton — Jamiroquai
Bubble Pop! — HyunA
Love Ward — Hatsune Miku
Make it Jingle — Enormous Freedia
Daddy Cool — Groove Century

Only Dance 2018 was additionally verified to be coming to the Nintendo Switch platform, together with the ability for up to six players playing simultaneously using a controller that was Joy-Con or by utilizing the Dance app. The game is also available on Xbox One, Wii, the Wii U, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3.

